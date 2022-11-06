Angel Huntsman scored four first-half goals as North Yarmouth Academy captured its fourth straight state Class D schoolgirl soccer championship with an 8-0 win over Penobscot Valley of Howland at Deering High School in Portland on Saturday.

Huntsman headed in a pair of Ella Giguere corner kicks to start the scoring and NYA never looked back. She added two more later in the half off passes from Michala Wallace and Anna Belleau.

Emily Robbins scored a pair of goals and Wallace and Leah Dube each found the back of the net once.

Sarah Moore finished with two saves as NYA concluded an 18-0 campaign.

Penobscot Valley goalkeeper Lauryn Smart wound up with nine saves as the Howlers finished at 16-1-1.