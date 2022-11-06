Lana Djuranovic’s header off an Ali Mokriski corner kick at the 4:59 mark of the second overtime gave Scarborough High School a 1-0 win over Brunswick in the state Class A championship game at Deering High School in Portland on Saturday.

It was Scarborough’s first state title since 2012.

Scarborough lost three one-goal games to Camden Hills in state championship games from 2016-18.

Sophia Rinaldi made nine saves for the 18-0 Red Storm.

Sophia Morin finished with 14 saves for the Dragons, who lost to Windham 3-1 in last year’s state final.

The Dragons concluded a 15-1-2 campaign.