SCARBOROUGH — Are you interested in conserving your property into the future? Do you want to ensure that wildlife and nature or certain uses, such as farming or forestry, won’t be lost to development? Join Scott Kunkler, conservation director of Scarborough Land Trust, for a discussion about the different options you have available to create a legacy for your property. The program, entitled “Conservation Options for Your Property’” will take place at the Scarborough Public Library on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

“There are many options for landowners to conserve their land,” said Kunkler. “The key is knowing which ones will work best for their personal situation.”

Kunkler plans to discuss conservation tools such as fee purchase, conservation easements, bequests, and deed restrictions. Also considered will be navigating the tax consequences of these decisions as well as the importance of discussing these choices with family members and land professionals.

Scarborough Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Mackie states “We work very closely with private landowners helping them to realize that they have choices for the future of their property. Together we can build a legacy for the people of Scarborough and future generations”.

The cost of the program is free and no registration is required.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, please visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call 207 289-1199.

The Scarborough Land Trust is a community based, non-profit organization focused on conserving natural and agricultural land. In addition, the Land Trust owns and manages over 1,600 acres, actively managing the land for the benefit of people and wildlife. Eight properties are open to the public and have trail systems. For more information on protecting your land, upcoming education programs and events, volunteering, or to make a donation, contact the Scarborough Land Trust at 207-289-1199 or info@scarboroughlandtrust.org. To visit the website go to www.scarboroughlandtrust.org.