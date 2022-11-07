Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Why does Bangor Daily News publish so many articles supporting hunting? Balanced reporting would include those many Mainers who oppose what I believe is a cruel activity. Thankfully hunting is declining and hopefully the trend will continue.

A recent article about women hunters had one lady defending hunting in almost biblical terms. The supporters of Apartheid and Jim Crow laws did the same. Hunting inflicts pain on animals, disrupts their family “units” and the overall ecosystem. It also teaches youngsters that it is OK to inflict pain and mistreat animals.

The same article mentioned it was more ethical to kill, or using the hunters’ more civilized term, “harvest,” their own food than buying from mega-farms. What about buying “humane certified” products or supporting organic farms? If one really wants to be ethical, become a vegetarian. It is not difficult and is a much healthier diet.

Finally, the way BDN treats hunting as a family ritual is a joke. Take the family camping and enjoy nature, don’t destroy it. People should stop disrupting nature because some love driving their noisy four-wheelers, leaving their trash and beer cans in our woods and causing terrified wounded animals to die a slow death because their poor shots did not kill it immediately.

Please BDN, report on both sides of the hunting issue — not just the side that causes harm.

Charles Mitchell

Belfast