PRESQUE ISLE — Aroostook Agency on Aging is hosting a virtual Maine CareerCenter workshop titled “Searching for Work: Age 55+ With or Without Health & Physical Restriction” on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 1-2 p.m. in our 260 Main Street conference room. Following the session, information about full- and part-time employment opportunities with our organization will be available.

For more information, please visit https://www.mainecareercenter.com/emplo…/workshop.shtml.