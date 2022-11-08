FORT KENT, Maine – A local woman was seriously injured after being attacked with a pipe wrench at a Fort Kent residence late Saturday night.

Fort Kent police responded to a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, police heard yelling coming from inside the home, according to Police Chief Michael DeLena.

While an officer was speaking with the homeowner, 58-year-old Mark Theriault, a woman appeared from behind the home and asked the officer for help.

“The female had significant injuries of what appeared to be blunt force trauma to her face and head,” DeLena said.

The female told police that Theriault assaulted her with a pipe wrench.

Theriault consented to a search of the home, where police located a pipe wrench they believe was used in the assault, DeLena said.

The woman was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center and later transported by LifeFlight to a specialty clinic in another state for treatment of serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, DeLena said.

Theriault was arrested without incident and transported to Aroostook County Jail, where he is being held on $10,000 cash bail. He is charged with a Class A, elevated aggravated assault and could be charged with additional crimes.