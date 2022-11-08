Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing today to express my support for a paid leave system in Maine.

As the executive director of a nonprofit statewide policy organization focused on child and family well-being, I recognize the essential value of policies that ensure Maine is a desirable place for caregivers to live, work, and raise their families.

Maine’s youngest residents and their parents deserve family-friendly policies like paid leave to give everyone the time they need to bond and recover after birth. When parents have access to 12 weeks of paid leave, infants are more likely to attend check-ups, more likely to be immunized, and are breastfed twice as long by parents who wish to do so. Paid leave also decreases postpartum depression and leads to more equal childcare responsibilities between parents.

Comprehensive paid family and medical leave would mean that hundreds of thousands of Mainers can put their families first without the stress of having to choose between paying their bills and taking care of themselves or someone they love.

Maine needs a paid leave program for all workers, whether that’s through the Legislature or the ballot. People should please urge their state legislators to support paid leave in Augusta!

Stephanie Eglinton

Executive Director

Maine Children’s Alliance

Portland