Bryant University’s season opener against Thomas College wasn’t your normal college basketball game.

In fact, it was a game no one’s seen in years.

Bryant, a Division I team, defeated the Division III Thomas College Terriers 147-39 on Monday night. The 108-point win wasn’t the biggest ever in Division I history; that title goes to Long Island’s 179-62 victory over Division III school Medgar Evans in 1997.

Still, Monday’s blowout made waves on social media.

“I can’t walk into the locker room and say ‘Let’s hold the ball.’”



“It’s not beneficial to our group.”



Highlights from Bryant’s 108 point win: https://t.co/df8ODWbU3C@abc6

pic.twitter.com/xPKXuAaUGh — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) November 8, 2022

Thomas shot 15 of 61 from the field, while Bryant shot a blistering 55 of 86.

Bryant had eight players score in double figures, and after the game, Bryant coach Jared Grasso defended his team.

“In terms of style of play, I can’t change what we’re going to do,” Grasso said. “I can’t walk into the locker room and say, ‘Let’s hold the ball and worry about what the score is going to be.’ It’s not beneficial for our group and right now my job is to build this team. I think we stopped pressing with 10 or 12 minutes left, but I am never going to tell my guys to stop playing hard.”

For Thomas, the game was an exhibition, but for Bryant Monday’s game is an official win.