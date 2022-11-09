Senior, high honors: Brina Boudreau, Robbie Giles, Caleb Leathers, Jason Libby, Ryan Libby, Veronica Mercier, Kayla Parker, Emma Remington, Micah Robert, Hope St. John, and Lexy Wilson; honors: Brianna Emerson, Isaiah Jackson, and Michael Yang.
Juniors, high honors: Natasha Alyokhin, Levi Bard, Abby Brown, Zakery Chadbourne, Joshua Conley, Keli Fagerland, Hannah Legere, Kate Linnehan, Grace Lewis, Jalen Reed, Natalie Todd, Olivia Wadsworth, and MJ Whitcomb; honors: Tessa Baker, Anna Norris, Lily Saucier, Becca Stanley, Conrad Straubel, Colton White, and Ezra Wildrick.
Sophomores, high honors: Sydney Barnes, Jon Benjamin, Katherine Benjamin, Joshua Bubar, Nataleigh Dorr, Deborah Faris, Brinn George, Braydon Holmes, Callie Honnell-Cronin, Hope Nesbitt, Sam McGraw, Cole Payne, and Taliah Tralongo; honors: Roman Cassidy, Melody Dunn, Naomi Fagerland, Gabe Gahagan, Caleb Martin, Timothy Martin, Ellie Mason, Isaiah Peavey, Meghan Remington, Jeriah Robert, Noel Thomas, Olivia Urbanski, and Judah Wildrick.
Freshmen, high honors: Lily Boone, Levi Cravin, Lyndsie Durost, and Gabe Leathers; honors: Faith Bailey, Aiden Cole, Emmaline Hyde, Maci George, Ian McClung, Libby Payne, Jocelyn Purvis, and Elliot Straubel.