BANGOR — Eastern Maine Woodturners will be meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is held at the construction shop of United Technologies Center on Hogan Road. Anyone interested in woodturning, from beginner to seasoned veteran, is welcome.

Meetings generally include demonstrations on safety, turning techniques, and finishing. There is also a show and tell table for work completed by members along with explanation of how the piece was completed. New members are welcome to ask for Bruce for a friendly introduction and assistance.