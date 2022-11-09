AUGUSTA — Author and educator Jennifer Richard Jacobson will discuss homelessness, research for her books, and also the writing process on Monday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the University of Maine at Augusta, Katz Library, Room 14. Interested participants may also attend via a Zoom meeting by registering with UMA Academic Logistics at 1-800-868-7000 or emailing umaal@maine.edu.

As part of the Early Childhood degree program at UMA, students in the Interventions for Families with Children course have read her award-winning book “Paper Things” as they studied different types of families and their interactions. The public is invited to attend the discussion either in person in Augusta or through Zoom. Jacobson will autograph several of her books which will be for sale at the event in Augusta, but there is no cost for the event itself.

Jacobson lives in Maine with her husband and dog. She graduated from Lesley College and Harvard Graduate School of Education and is the author of many books for children and young adults and teachers. In the middle grade novel “Paper Things,” the main character deals with parental loss and homelessness.

Her latest book for this age group is entitled “Crashing in Love” which the School Library Journal calls “A heartwarming and remarkably poignant story of a girl navigating the sometimes painful process of growing up. A solid choice for middle grade readers.” Other books include the bestselling “Small as an Elephant” about a boy abandoned in Acadia National Park, and an early-reader series “Andy Shane and the Very Bossy Dolores Starbuckle.” More information on the author is at her website at https://www.jenniferjacobson.com/

