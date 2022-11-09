SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free “Share the Light” grab-and-go activity kits this month for children. With the solstice and the holidays approaching, now is a great time to reflect on winter, our relationship to the earth, and how we can share our light with others during the coldest and darkest months of the year. This kit will include materials to make natural homemade fire starters for staying warm on winter nights, gold paper to make star ornaments or a garland for the solstice, a kindness calendar, ideas for helping animals in winter, and suggestions for celebrating the solstice!

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. We cannot accommodate requests for kits for classrooms, but teachers are welcome to request free PDFs of handouts via email.

To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.