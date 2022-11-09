An inmate at Cumberland County Jail died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Richard Putze, 62, of Biddeford was found unresponsive in his cell at around 2:15 a.m., according to Capt. John Costello of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The on duty officer that found Putze called for medical assistance, and attempts were made to revive the man.

Putze, who had recently been discharged from a local hospital after undergoing a medical procedure, died at the jail, Costello said.

Putze’s death is under investigation, and an autopsy to determine cause of death will be conducted by the state’s medical examiner’s office.