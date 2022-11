This story will be updated.

NAPLES, Maine — Firefighting crews are on the scene in Naples after a fire and multiple explosions were reported on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is in the area of 162 Gore Road, according to the Naples Fire Department. Explosions in the area and downed wires were also reported.

A two-story building was involved, and pictures show the nearby woods on fire as well.

Central Maine Power reports about 900 customers without power in the Naples-Sebago area.