TITLE: We Need To Talk: A Community Conversation About Teen Mental Health

CONTACT: Keelin des Rosiers, Adult Services Librarian, kdesrosiers@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org or 207-781-2351 ext 200

WHAT: We Need to Talk: A Community Conversation about Teen Mental Health

WHO: Cameron Rosenblum, Yellow Tulip Project, Falmouth Memorial Library

WHERE: Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth

WHEN: November 17th at 5:30 pm

DESCRIPTION: On November 17th from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library will host a panel discussion to raise awareness and build support around teen mental health in our community.

Using local author Cameron Kelly Rosenblum’s young adult novel The Stepping Off Place (HarperCollins/Quill Tree) as a starting point, Susan Casey, MSW, mental health therapist and podcast host, will moderate a conversation among the author, Falmouth High School students, Suzanne Fox, executive director of The Yellow Tulip Project, and audience members.

Rosenblum’s ultimately hopeful novel, a Kirkus Best Book of 2020 and Best Book Dealing with Mental Health, follows 17-year-old Reid’s determined journey to understand the tragic loss of her seemingly indomitable best friend, who hid her tumultuous mental health struggles from everyone around her.

The Yellow Tulip Project, founded by Fox and her then-teen daughter in response to two teen suicide losses, is a nonprofit, youth-driven organization focused on smashing the stigma and combating the mental health crisis in Maine and the rest of the country.

Susan Casey is currently a grief and loss coach and author of Rock On: Mining for Joy in the Deep River of Sibling Grief. She provides clinical coaching to therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists countrywide to improve mental health outcomes for youth and adults. Her podcast,L.E.A.P. Into Light and Healing, provides a therapeutic space for deep conversations about grieving loved ones.

The Falmouth Memorial Library serves the community in Falmouth, ME as a center for intellectual inquiry and discovery by providing relevant resources, services, programs, and cultural and social experiences that celebrate ideas, promote creativity, connect people, and enrich lives.

Print: A Bookstore will handle book sales at the event.