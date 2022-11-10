We’re reaching the end of the Maine high school football season with eight-player state championships underway, while all other classes are in their second-to-last week of games with regional finals and state semifinals.

Adam Robinson takes you through the weekend game by game, giving predictions for every game.

No. 5 Bonny Eagle at No. 1 Oxford Hills

Prediction: Oxford Hills 42, Bonny Eagle 22

Oxford Hills is a team on a mission this season, and I think Bonny Eagle will be just another team in the way of the Vikings reaching the Class A state championship.

Eli Soehren is back in a rhythm at quarterback after missing a few weeks due to an ankle injury, and the Vikings have averaged 46.2 points per game in the last five games with the senior under center.

Oxford Hills beat Bonny Eagle 41-17 in the teams’ first meeting this year, and I believe it will be much of the same on Friday.

No. 6 Sanford at No. 2 Thornton Academy

Prediction: Thornton Academy 40, Sanford 16

Last week, Sanford beat Lewiston on a miracle pick-six in overtime in the final seconds to advance to the Class A semifinals. Sanford will be a tough out for Thornton, but the Trojans are the second seed in the class for a reason.

In the teams’ meeting at the end of the regular season, Thornton quarterback Ryan O’Keefe scored four total touchdowns in a 41-13 win. I think we’ll see a lot of the same on Friday and the Trojans will face off against the Oxford Hills Vikings in the Class A state title game next week.

Last year in the Class A title game, Thornton beat Oxford Hills 42-27.

No. 4 Falmouth at No. 2 Skowhegan (at Lewiston High School)

Prediction: Skowhegan 49, Falmouth 35

In last year’s Class B North playoffs, Skowhegan shut out Falmouth 42-0 in the quarterfinals. This year’s showdown will be a lot different.

Finn Caxton-Smith has led the Navigators to the B North final on Friday and will look to use his legs and arm to take down Skowhegan, which has dismantled many teams on its way to the regional final.

Adam Savage has returned at quarterback for the River Hawks and has been the driving force in Skowhegan’s recent run of form.

Savage totaled 462 yards of offense and accounted for seven touchdowns in Skowhegan’s 66-48 win over Lawrence last week in the Class B North semifinal.

It will be a shootout, but Skowhegan will come out on top.

No. 3 South Portland at No. 1 Portland

Prediction: South Portland 30, Portland 20

South Portland quarterback Jalen Jackson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another last week in the team’s win against Massabesic to clinch its spot in the Class B South final against rival Portland.

In the final game of the regular season, Portland defeated the Red Riots 20-13 thanks to a 20-point second quarter.

This game will be close and it’s hard to beat a good team twice, so I will go with South Portland to advance and face Skowhegan in the Class B final.

No. 2 Hermon at No. 1 Medomak Valley (at Hampden Academy)

Prediction: Hermon 30, Medomak 20

Hermon’s Gary Glidden ran behind all-conference tackles Hunter Kenna and Jaykob Dow last week for seven touchdowns to lead the Hawks past Oceanside.

In the regular season finale, Medomak Valley beat Hermon 14-12 in a battle for the top seed, but in the rematch I believe Hermon’s offense will play better.

After the loss to Medomak, Hermon didn’t play up to its expectations against Hampden Academy, according to coach Kyle Gallant in a 16-0 win.

The Hawks bounced back last week with a 49-28 win over Oceanside with the offense beginning to click again.

The momentum will carry into the regional final and Hermon will punch its ticket into the Class C title game.

No. 3 Cape Elizabeth at No. 1 Leavitt

Prediction: Leavitt 48, Cape Elizabeth 30

Leavitt and Cape Elizabeth played one of the most exciting regional finals you’ll see last season.

Cape won 25-23 thanks to a 10-minute, 18-play drive that was capped off with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Caden McDuffie on the final play of the game.

This season, I believe Leavitt will exact revenge. The Hornets won in the regular season 21-20, but Leavitt is on a roll offensively and are ready to take over.

Leavitt quarterback Noah Carpenter scored seven touchdowns in the first half against Cheverus last week to reach the C South final. The dual-threat QB is the key for Leavitt and I expect him to have a big day for the Hornets.

No. 3 Lisbon at No. 2 Freeport

Prediction: Freeport 26, Lisbon 22

Lisbon has been a pleasant surprise this season, reaching the Class D semifinal after starting 0-2. The Greyhounds lost to Freeport in the opening game, 35-22.

Still, I think Freeport will have too much for Lisbon and will squeak out a victory to reach the Class D title game.

No. 4 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at No. 1 Foxcroft Academy

Prediction: Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 30, Foxcroft 28

The Ponies have won each of the last three meetings between the two teams in the past two seasons with a total winning margin of just 14 points.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale lost by 10 points to Foxcroft in last year’s regular season matchup, then by three points, 16-13, in the Class D state final last season. This year, The Ponies won 28-27 in the regular season opener.

I think that changes on Friday night.

Foxcroft has been playing well, and Winthrop has been up and down, but I feel like Friday’s Class D semifinal is a game where you can disregard the records. The two teams know each other and are ready for battle.

Look for the Ramblers to pull off the upset.

No. 2 Yarmouth vs. No. 3 Waterville (At Cony High School)

Prediction: Waterville 28, Yarmouth 14

Waterville’s Wyatt Gradie and Dustan Hunter can score by throwing or by rushing and will be hard to cover for Yarmouth on Saturday in the eight-player large school championship game.

With 11 and 13 total touchdowns respectively, they’ll help the Panthers secure the victory over the Clippers.

Still, Michael McGonagle rushing the ball is a problem for defenses. It will be a close game for much of the contest, but Waterville will come out on top.

No. 5 Orono vs. No. 4 Old Orchard Beach (at Cony High School)

Prediction: Orono 54, Old Orchard Beach 26

Orono has been one of the best teams in the state of Maine over the last few weeks.

Quarterback Jack Brewer has thrown for 18 touchdowns over the Red Riots’ three playoff games and has been finding a multitude of receivers.

Orono also showed last week in its win over Stearns that it can run the ball effectively, as well. Ben Francis ran for three touchdowns and Brewer ran for one, as well. The Red Riots can come at you from so many different ways, and their offense is going to be too much for Old Orchard to handle.