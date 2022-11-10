The remnants of hurricane Nicole are expected to travel up the East Coast, bringing potentially heavy rains across Maine this weekend.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday morning, and by the afternoon had downgraded into a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The remnants of the storm system will likely continue northeast to Maine, with some areas seeing 2 to 3 inches of rain on Friday night into Saturday, according to the Caribou and Gray NWS offices.

Subtropical high pressure rebuilding to our south will channel warmer air back north across our area today into Friday. A frontal system will carry the remnants of hurricane Nicole north bringing a soaking rain Friday night into Saturday morning. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/9Wexz67WRJ — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 10, 2022 Good afternoon! We are expecting a rainy, and soaking start to the weekend, with gusty winds likely(Up to ~35mph or so) along the coast. Here's one model solution of tomorrow and Saturday's rainstorm. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/dneYLedhvA — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) November 10, 2022

Southern Maine can expect to see rain start to move in on Friday afternoon, with most areas seeing an inch to an inch and a half of rain by Saturday morning. Rainfall totals could be higher in the western mountains, according to the Gray NWS office. High wind gusts off the coast are likely.

Rain will likely move into more northern areas later Friday evening, continuing throughout Saturday morning. Local thunderstorms are possible, according to the NWS Caribou office. Northern Maine may get up to 2 inches of rain, while central and Down East Maine can expect around an inch and a half of rainfall.

Steady rainfall, with accumulation totals less than a half inch, could continue Saturday night and into Sunday.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid 50s to the low 60s over the weekend, according to forecast projections.