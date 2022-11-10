The remnants of hurricane Nicole are expected to travel up the East Coast, bringing potentially heavy rains across Maine this weekend.
Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday morning, and by the afternoon had downgraded into a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service.
The remnants of the storm system will likely continue northeast to Maine, with some areas seeing 2 to 3 inches of rain on Friday night into Saturday, according to the Caribou and Gray NWS offices.
Southern Maine can expect to see rain start to move in on Friday afternoon, with most areas seeing an inch to an inch and a half of rain by Saturday morning. Rainfall totals could be higher in the western mountains, according to the Gray NWS office. High wind gusts off the coast are likely.
Rain will likely move into more northern areas later Friday evening, continuing throughout Saturday morning. Local thunderstorms are possible, according to the NWS Caribou office. Northern Maine may get up to 2 inches of rain, while central and Down East Maine can expect around an inch and a half of rainfall.
Steady rainfall, with accumulation totals less than a half inch, could continue Saturday night and into Sunday.
Temperatures will range from the low to mid 50s to the low 60s over the weekend, according to forecast projections.