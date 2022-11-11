CORNISH, Maine – The Walgreens in Cornish was significantly damaged after police say a 77-year-old Maine woman’s SUV crashed into the building on Thursday.

The Limerick woman had just left the Walgreens on Maple Street and was trying to drive away in her Subaru, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, instead of placing her vehicle into reverse, she put it into drive and went through the wall and into the store.

The woman was not hurt and no one inside the store was injured.

Deputies say the building sustained major structural damage and remains closed.