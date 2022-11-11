Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I don’t think it is enough for Sen. Susan Collins to have expressed shock and dismay over the attack on Paul Pelosi at the couple’s San Francisco home. Fine, she feels badly. Thanks for that. Yet her words allow us to infer that this was a one-off strike on the family of a sitting representative.

Instead, I believe this attack on the Pelosi family is predictable given the unchecked normalization of hate speech, lies, threats, and tweets, all broadcast disproportionately by Trumpist Republicans.

Typical of Collins, in my view, she has been too silent for too long over the poisoning of our political groundwater, from which everyone must now drink.

I am waiting, still waiting, for Collins to call out her fellow Republicans for fanning the flames of violence. In any case, she will be too late.

Craig Kesselheim

Southwest Harbor