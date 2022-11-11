Happy voices carried through the pitch pine forest as I approached the summit of Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park. My dog, Juno, wagged her tail and tugged on her leash, eager to meet the hikers ahead. They would be the first (and only) people we’d encounter on the trails that day.

For a park that sees about 4 million visitors a year, Acadia sure is quiet in November.

A few steps farther and the summit sign came into view, along with the source of the voices. The afternoon sun backlit the forms of two women who were attempting to take a selfie.

“Do you want me to take your photo?” I called out.

They spun around, eyes wide with surprise.

“We didn’t think we’d see anyone else up here today,” one of the hikers said, then accepted my offer.

We took turns taking each other’s photos, then introduced ourselves. They were locals — from just a few towns away. We discussed how wonderful it is to enjoy Acadia during the off season, when you don’t have to navigate crowds or traffic. (They also let me know that they read my column, which made me pretty darn happy)

The Kane Path travels along the edge of a wetland area at the base of Dorr Mountain on Nov. 9, in Acadia National Park. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Once they continued on their way, Juno and I sat down on the granite bedrock and basked in the sun while snacking on Goldfish crackers.

Temperatures had dropped below freezing the night before, but as we sat there on top of Dorr, I had to strip off my fleece jacket to keep from sweating. That’s why wearing multiple layers of clothing is so important while hiking during Maine’s colder times. Activity and sun can quickly warm you up, while wind and sweat can quickly cool you down. I had a down jacket stuffed in my backpack, just in case.

Of the 26 peaks in Acadia National Park, Dorr Mountain was my choice for the day simply because I hadn’t hiked it in a while. Multiple trails lead to the summit, and all are great. However, because I wanted to hike with my dog, I took what appeared to be the gentlest route (from looking at a topographical map): up North Ridge Trail and down South Ridge Trail.

Cadillac Mountain is seen from the South Ridge Trail on Dorr Mountain on Nov. 9, in Acadia National Park. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

The loop — which also included stretches on the Hemlock Path, Canon Brook Trail and Kane Path — was just over 4.5 miles long. To navigate the many intersections, I used the Map Adventures Acadia National Park trail map. I highly suggest it.

Other trails to explore on Dorr Mountain are Gorge Path, Schiff Path, Ladder Trail, Homans Path, Kurt Diederich’s Climb and Emery Path. As you can see, there are many options.

Topping off at 1,270 feet above sea level, Dorr Mountain is the third tallest mountain in Acadia. Sargent Mountain comes in second place at 1,373 feet, and Cadillac Mountain is the tallest at 1,530 feet.

A cairn marks the South Ridge Trail on Dorr Mountain on Nov. 9, in Acadia National Park. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Dorr Mountain is named after George B. Dorr (1853-1944), who is known as the “father of Acadia National Park.” He worked for more than four decades to create and expand the park through advocacy, acquiring land and building trails. He even donated parcels of his own land.

The summit of Dorr offers an open, 360-degree view of the island and ocean. To the west lords Cadillac Mountain, while to the east, the ocean stretches to the horizon.

I enjoyed bright blue skies during my November hike on the mountain. While climbing the North Ridge Trail, I turned back several times to drink in open views of the Porcupine Islands and downtown Bar Harbor. And while descending the South Ridge Trail, I marveled at the sun illuminating the ocean beyond Otter Cove.

The red leaves of berry bushes add a splash of color to the North Ridge Trail of Dorr Mountain on Nov. 9, in Acadia National Park. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

However, one of the loveliest sections of hike wasn’t even on the mountain — it was at its base. Circling back around to Sieur de Monts Spring (where we’d parked), we followed Canon Brook Trail, then Kane Path. At the trails’ intersection, narrow bog bridging traveled along the edge of a wetland area. Champlain Mountain loomed to the east and reflected in the shallow water. Bushes adorned with bright red berries dotted the banks.

Our route also led us to “The Tarn,” a pond at the base of Dorr. As the trail traveled along the edge of the water, it navigated through boulders and over particularly rocky terrain. Rock cap ferns grew in abundance there. They remain green year round.

A stand of pitch pines makes for a beautiful scene on Dorr Mountain on Nov. 9, in Acadia National Park. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

While November would probably lose a contest for “most beautiful month in Acadia,” it has its own charm. It’s quiet. It’s peaceful. It’s like the park is sleeping.

In November, sunlight filters through the red-orange leaves of blueberry bushes. Dry oak, beech and aspen leaves crunch under your boots. Chickadees and woodpeckers rule the forest. Pale, bare branches stretch toward the clear, blue sky. And in the shade of the mountain, ice starts to form where water trickles over the bedrock.

Bundle up and get out there. I promise you’ll find parking.