BANGOR — Rape Response Services, a Penquis subsidiary, will be having a dessert auction on Friday, Nov. 18. The event promises a variety of tasty and decadent desserts that event organizers say are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and impress your holiday guests.

The dessert auction will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, 250 Haskell Road in Bangor, on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. There is no entry fee for the event and coffee and desserts will be served.

Tamar Mathieu, executive director of Rape Response Services, said funds raised from the dessert auction will support advocacy and prevention services throughout Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

“Last year, Rape Response Services served 338 individuals who were affected by sexual assault,” said Mathieu. “This fundraising event, in addition to being a lot of fun, allows us to continue to offer critical assistance to anyone in our service area impacted by sexual violence.”

According to Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, one in five Mainers will experience sexual assault at some point in their lifetime. Rape Response Services provides advocacy (one-on-one support) to survivors via their 24/7 helpline, accompaniment to hospital, law enforcement, medical, and court appointments, and referrals to other supportive services, such as legal assistance, medical follow-up, and counseling services. Outreach and prevention education are also provided to students and community members throughout Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

The dessert auction is sponsored by Buoy Local. For more information, contact Amanda Chambers at 207-947-2436.