At least two daily high temperature records were broken during a warm spell on Saturday morning, as the potential for snow looms over the north part of the state on Sunday night.

Houlton recorded a preliminary temperature of 66 degrees around 8 a.m. this morning, breaking a daily record high of 64 degrees set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service Caribou office.

At 815AM, Houlton has broken their record high temperature of 64 set in 2020. Current temperature is 66. Meanwhile, just up the road in Presque Isle, the temperature is only 48! #MEwx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 12, 2022 It didn't take long for us to break records today:



Augusta broke its daily high record of 63, set in 2020, with a 1 AM EST temperature of 64. #MEwx



Concord broke its daily high record of 67, set in 2020 with a 7 AM EST temperature of 68. #NHwx — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) November 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in the southern end of the state, Augusta reported a preliminary temperature of 64 degrees around 10 a.m., breaking the daily record of 63 degrees set in 2020, according to the Gray NWS office.

Those record high temperatures come as a cold front is expected to push through the state in the tail end of the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s across the state and an overnight low dropping to around 28 degrees.

Percent chance of of 1" of more of snow. The best chance of this snow occurring would be Sunday night. #MEwx https://t.co/aazl5nwASK pic.twitter.com/dJj1piy8sY — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 12, 2022

Snow could move in across parts of western and northern Maine on Sunday night, with areas north of Clayton Lake and Ashland seeing the highest possibility of up to an inch of snowfall, according to the Caribou NWS office.