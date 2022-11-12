At least two daily high temperature records were broken during a warm spell on Saturday morning, as the potential for snow looms over the north part of the state on Sunday night.
Houlton recorded a preliminary temperature of 66 degrees around 8 a.m. this morning, breaking a daily record high of 64 degrees set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service Caribou office.
Meanwhile, in the southern end of the state, Augusta reported a preliminary temperature of 64 degrees around 10 a.m., breaking the daily record of 63 degrees set in 2020, according to the Gray NWS office.
Those record high temperatures come as a cold front is expected to push through the state in the tail end of the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s across the state and an overnight low dropping to around 28 degrees.
Snow could move in across parts of western and northern Maine on Sunday night, with areas north of Clayton Lake and Ashland seeing the highest possibility of up to an inch of snowfall, according to the Caribou NWS office.