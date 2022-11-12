On Friday evening, Portland Police Department received a report that missing 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was seen in the Rockport area hitchhiking.

Mugisha was reportedly wearing jeans and a white t-shirt with some sort of vest over the t-shirt, which is a change from what he was last seen wearing in Portland. He may have been picked up by a light colored pickup truck, possibly headed north up Route 90 toward Camden.

He is described as a a 5-foot-11, 200-pound Black man with black hair, brown eyes and a short chin beard.

Police say Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. on Nov. 4.

He has been experiencing some mental health issues, according to police.

According to police, Mugisha left without his wallet, cellphone or any means to sustain himself.

Anybody with information about Mugisha can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8479.