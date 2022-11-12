Ruth White battles with Anna Robinson during the first mile of the seeded girls race at the Festival of Champions on last month at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, Maine. White won her second New England cross county championship on Saturday at the Ponaganset High School cross county course in North Scituate, Rhode Island. Credit: Adam Robinson / BDN

Ruth White defended her regional title on Saturday, winning her second New England cross country championship by a decisive 42 seconds.

White finished the girl’s 5K in 17:51.24 on the Ponaganset High School Cross Country Course in North Scituate, Rhode Island, a margin of victory of 42 seconds. Last year she won in challenging conditions at Thetford Academy, finishing in 18:44, 23 seconds faster than the next runner.

The win marks the latest impressive achievement for the Orono High School junior, who claimed her second Maine girls Class C state individual title last month, finishing in 18:02, the second fastest in state meet history.  

Mt. Desert Island’s Amelia Vandongen came in 6th place and Bonny Eagle’s Addy Thibodeau finished 10th in the girls 5k run on Saturday.

Dan MacLeod

Dan MacLeod is the managing editor of the Bangor Daily News. He's an Orland native who moved to Portland in 2002 and now lives in Unity. He's been a journalist since 2008, and previously worked for the...