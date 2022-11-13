Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Kudos to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins for joining along with 20 of her Senate Republican colleagues to ratify the Kigali Amendment. This amendment — which amends the Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer — will not only help advance clean energy and increase environmental protection efforts, it will also help create jobs in America’s manufacturing sector and strengthen our entire economy.

The Kigali Amendment will open up new opportunities for U.S. manufacturers, increasing our global competitiveness with foreign nations like China while pushing American innovation forward. Based on recently released studies, ratification of the amendment could boost U.S. economic output by $12.5 billion and help create 33,000 jobs in our manufacturing sector — while also supporting roughly 120,000 indirect jobs — over the next several decades. Additionally, it will increase our commitment to reducing harmful carbon and greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

As a young Republican, I am especially grateful for conservative leaders like Collins for working with Democrats in order to advance bipartisan climate and clean energy solutions. It is not surprising given her previous support for and leadership on bipartisan policy solutions that benefit our economy and environment, including last year’s infrastructure law — but it is encouraging, nonetheless.

Collins’ efforts to support and advance the Kigali Amendment will help America stay competitive globally, create 21st-century jobs for Mainers and all Americans, and help protect our environment for future generations. I thank her for all the hard work.

Cavan Hagerty

Bangor