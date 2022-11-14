BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $13,000 in donations collected in Q3 2022 through the Bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for A Cause, to six Northern New England nonprofit organizations. The recipients of the donations are: Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley (New Hampshire); Family Violence Project (Maine); NeighborWorks of Western Vermont (Vermont); Partners for Peace (Maine); Regional Medical Center at Lubec (Maine); and Women for Healthy Rural Living (Maine).

Bank employees participating in Casual for a Cause dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a bi-weekly payroll deduction made to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then vote on the nonprofits to receive their contributions. Employees have donated nearly $190,000 since the program launched in 2018.

“The Casual for a Cause program is a win-win for our employees and our communities,” said Jack Frost, VP Director of Community Giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “It gives our employees the opportunity to pool their money and make donations to causes they care about, and it provides money to nonprofit organizations who are enriching our communities with much-needed services.”

Recipients of Q3 2022 donations

Maine

Family Violence Project is a nonprofit organization working to end domestic violence in Kennebec and Somerset counties in Maine. One of the many services they provide is a school-based prevention program that teaches responsible decision-making, creating healthy relationships with others, and learning how to help yourself and others. Learn more at www.familyviolenceproject.org.

“Family Violence Project would like to thank the employees of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for their support this quarter,” said Nathan MacDonald, Development & Community Engagement Director at Family Violence Project. “The importance of Casual for a Cause and its commitment to the community cannot be overstated. As a result of your generosity, we are able to provide the highest quality support to those who are most vulnerable in our community.”

Partners for Peace is a nonprofit organization that engages individuals and the community to end domestic violence in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties in Maine. They offer prevention and training programs, consultation, and collaboration opportunities that foster fear-free and healthy relationships, families, and communities. Learn more at www.partnersforpeaceme.org.

“We are so grateful that the employees at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust chose to direct their Casual for a Cause donations to Partners for Peace,” said Amanda Cost, Executive Director of Partners for Peace. “Thanks to our community’s support, our advocates are available 24/7 to help survivors of domestic violence in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties.”

Regional Medical Center at Lubec is a rural community health center that promotes, provides, and coordinates quality healthcare for the Downeast Region. In addition to medical services, they provide dental services, mental health and substance use disorder counseling, homecare services, and an HIV program. Learn more at www.rmcl.org.

“The Regional Medical Center at Lubec greatly appreciates our long-term relationship with Bar Harbor Bank & Trust,” said Tom MacDonald, CEO of the Regional Medical Center at Lubec. “Your generous donation will help us continue to provide critical healthcare services to our community.”

Women for Healthy Rural Living is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance and promote the health and well-being of the woman, her family, and her community. They offer a variety of health and wellness programming, a wellness park, community gardens, book discussions, and more. Learn more at www.whrl.org.

“At a time when inflation impacts our ability to help our most vulnerable neighbors, this donation will make a huge difference,” said Chris Kuhni, Executive Director of Women for Healthy Rural Living. “Our biggest projects, Milbridge Commons Wellness Park and Incredible Edible Milbridge, touch so many lives. Support from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust will help us to continue serving our community.”

New Hampshire

Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable all young people to be great today and reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens tomorrow. The club provides before and after school programs, summer day camps, theater programs, STEAM programs, athletics, and other recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.svbgc.org.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging for the Club and the youth we serve,” said Mike Goodwin, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley. “This donation will do a great deal to support the families of the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley and provide them with a safe place to grow and learn during the critical hours before and after school.”

Vermont

NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is a community development nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen the development of a regional economy by promoting safe, efficient and stable housing, and community projects through education, technical assistance, and financial services. They are located in West Rutland and serve Addison, Rutland, and Bennington counties. Learn more at www.nwwvt.org.

“We can’t thank Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees enough for thinking of us through the Casual for a Cause program, said Heather Starzynski, Executive Director of NeighborWorks of Western Vermont. “We are thrilled to use these dollars toward our Ludy Biddle Fund, in honor of our former longtime executive director. We can then continue to provide emergency funding to families in acute need of home repairs, heating systems, or health- and safety-related work when our normal program grants can’t be used to cover a need. With winter coming, we always have families in challenging situations, and it’s partnerships like this one that allow us to support our collective communities.”

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.