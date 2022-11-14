Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is pleased to announce it will be coordinating its second annual Holiday Meals for Mainers fundraiser. Throughout the months of November and December, the Campaign is encouraging people to provide the gift of a holiday meal this season by donating $5 (or more) to help feed a hungry neighbor in need.

“People are paying more for just about everything these days — including groceries — making it even harder for many to put meals on their tables,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “As we enter this season of giving, Maine credit unions are encouraging people to open their hearts and their wallets to help those in need by giving the gift of a holiday meal.”

To lend your support to the Campaign for Ending Hunger’s Holiday Meals for Mainers initiative, visit http://www.campaignforendinghunger.org to make a convenient, online donation. All donations to the Campaign for Ending Hunger are tax deductible and support hunger-relief organizations in communities across Maine.

“You’d be surprised how far a $5 donation can go,” added Mason. “Small amounts add up, and the more money we can generate through this effort, the more we can provide to local food pantries and meal programs in the days and weeks ahead.”

Those who are interested in donating to the Campaign do not need to belong to a credit union to make a contribution.



The Maine Credit Union League is a nonprofit, professional trade association that exists to serve Maine’s credit unions. Founded in 1938, the League’s mission is to help credit unions succeed and improve the financial lives of their members. As the trade association for Maine’s credit unions, the League provides advocacy, education, and other resources designed to assist credit unions in meeting the needs of their membership. For more information, visit http://www.mainecul.org.