The Maine STEM Partnership at the RiSE Center will host its annual summit at the Samoset Resort in Rockport Nov. 18–19. The STEM education improvement community will convene over 120 STEM educators and administrators from across the state, university faculty and staff, and other community partners to discuss the current and future STEM-related challenges facing Maine and beyond, and plan how all can work together to meet these challenges by building excellence in STEM education for all students.

Founded and supported by the Maine Center for Research in STEM Education (RiSE Center) at the University of Maine, the statewide Maine STEM Partnership seeks to build and sustain a diverse, statewide community that strengthens PK–16+ STEM education by promoting rich, research-supported classroom experiences that deepen learning and engage all students. This community seeks to build STEM literacy and career competency, and to encourage students to become STEM educators and education researchers. The RiSE Center is an interdisciplinary center organized to conduct research, graduate education, secondary preservice teacher preparation, and professional learning. It focuses on improving the research and research-based practice of STEM education at all levels of instruction.



More information on the 2022 Maine STEM Partnership Fall Summit is online.