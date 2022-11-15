WATERVILLE — Additional volunteers are still needed as the Alfond Youth & Community Center presents Family Festival of Trees again this holiday season, continuing a proud tradition begun by the Sukeforth family in 2015.

When you participate in this event, you are creating or continuing a fabulous holiday tradition. At the same time, the money you help raise supports our families in the community experiencing food insecurity through the services of Alfond Youth & Community Center and reinforces workforce development projects in the region.

Who doesn’t love a beautiful holiday tree? Imagine over 50 trees and the beauty and creativity represented. This wonderful family tradition will be held at The Elm, 21 College Avenue, Waterville from Nov. 18-20 and Nov. 25-27. Hours on Fridays and Saturdays will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drawings for tree winners will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

A daily 50/50 drawing will be held each day of the event, with the final 50/50 drawing held at 4 p.m. at the close of the event. You do not need to be present to win – winners will be contacted by phone each day.

The Family Festival of Trees will provide a magical experience the whole family can enjoy. Admission for ages 12 and over is just $2.00 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Free children’s books will also be distributed, while supplies last. Purchase and drop your individual tree tickets (just 50 cents each) into the container of your favorite tree and you could go home at the end of the event with a beautifully decorated tree complete with all the gift cards and merchandise displayed. Only cash payments are accepted for the admission, tree tickets and 50/50 entries; however, an ATM is available on site.

Please join in this magical experience. Whether you visit to view the trees on display or are willing to volunteer some time to help staff the event, it will be time well-spent – and you will be helping support your community through your participation.

For more information about the festival, or to volunteer, go online to www.festivaloftreesmaine.com. If you would like to volunteer as a group, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Bonnie McBreairty at bmcbreairty@clubaycc.org.