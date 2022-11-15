Schools across Maine were hit Tuesday morning with reports of active shooters that police and school officials said were hoaxes.

The reports hit schools from York to Aroostook counties, where emergency responders received similar 911 calls reporting that there was an armed gunman dressed in black in various locations around the schools. Schools in Sanford, Portland, Brewer, Belfast and Gardiner all went into some form of a lockdown as a result of the reports.

The Maine State Police and the Maine Information Analysis Center are assisting local law enforcement across the state in their investigations, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Moss on Tuesday morning said police believed these reports to be hoaxes.

At Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center and Portland High School, students were evacuated and classes canceled for the remainder of the day.

In Sanford, police received a call reporting an active shooter at the high school at 8:20 a.m.

Law enforcement officers leave Portland High School to applause from a crowd on Tuesday, after a hoax active shooter incident. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The caller said they were a teacher and that there were injuries. They described a white man wearing a black jacket and black pants carrying a long rifle, Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne said.

There were two school resource officers on the scene at the time of the call.

No injuries were found after a thorough search involving several law enforcement agencies, authorities said. A dozen different ambulances from nearby towns showed up at the scene.

“It’s just the world we live in that we have to be ready to respond to such things,” Sanford fire Chief Steve Benotti said.

Gagne was not able to say if the call was connected to similar threats received by other schools. He said the FBI was also involved.

Police are attempting to contact the caller, whom Gagne believes was someone impersonating a teacher. The caller did not give a name.

Sanford students were bused to the Memorial Gymnasium, and police encouraged parents to pick up their children there.

“This is the first time anything like this has come to the Sanford school,” Gagne said. “The fallout from that emotionally, for the teachers and students, is probably going to be long felt.”

About 11 minutes after dispatchers in Sanford received a report, dispatchers in Portland also were hit with a call claiming that there was an active shooter inside Portland High School, the Portland Police Department said on Twitter.

About 20 police officers searched the school while students remained on lockdown, but found no credible threat. Around 11:15 a.m. students from the school started to be released to their parents.

In Fort Fairfield, the Middle/High School went into a soft lockdown — with no one allowed to enter or exit the building and hallways and restrooms cleared — following a report of a shooting in its chemistry lab, Principal Tanya Staples wrote to parents. The school stayed in the soft lockdown until police gave the all clear.

Around 11 a.m. — almost three hours after the first active shooter report — first responders in Brewer received a report that shots had been fired at Brewer High School, but that report was quickly determined to be a hoax, according to Brewer superintendent Gregg Palmer.

Brewer police responded and searched the school but found nothing, Palmer said.

Belfast Area High School also received a report that sent the school into a lockdown, according to Belfast police Chief Bobby Cormier. The high school has been cleared and no threat was found, he said.

In Bangor, Superintendent James Tager said in a voice message to parents that the city’s schools are safe, but Bangor police will have an increased presence throughout the day, he said.

“This is part of a national trend of these hoaxes being called into police departments and other first responders,” Tager said. “Called swatting, the people involved try to create panic in local communities.”

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston Division said the agency is aware of “numerous” active shooter threats made against schools throughout Maine, but that it has no information to suggest that they are credible. The FBI will continue to assist law enforcement in Maine and urged the public to remain vigilant, the spokesperson said.

The Maine Department of Education is also working to support educators across the state and provide resources as needed, Marcus Mrowka, a spokesperson for the department said.

BDN writers Kay Neufeld, Kathleen O’Brien and Paul Bagnall contributed to this report.