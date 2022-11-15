Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I agree with Gordon Weil in his Nov. 12 column in the Bangor Daily New about the negative role of money in politics. But the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision by Republican-appointed judges opened the floodgates for this. Weil correctly points out the eye-popping amounts in this year’s legislative races, aimed at party control and leadership positions. But it’s also time to admit that Maine is definitely part of an ongoing Republican national strategy for victory, be it winning one of our four electoral votes in 2020, or trying to capture the Legislature in 2022 as a prelude to possibly overturning the presidential vote in 2024.

Anyone watching the Jan. 6 Committee testimony of former Arizona Republican Senate President Rusty Bowers heard what the strategy was and remains. Weil also accurately stated that attack ads this big money pays for ignore whether candidates can actually deliver on their promises.

With Senate President Troy Jackson, Republicans chose the wrong target. Voters knew his strong record of service and leadership on state-level issues directly related to their lives: healthcare, jobs, reproductive rights, childcare, senior services, small business opportunities, agriculture, energy and the environment. His campaign slogan “Experience working for you” was believable and resonated with them. Jackson won, and even defeated his opponent in her hometown, not because of money, but because he was a better candidate with a proven track record for getting things done.

Judy Bielecki

Belgrade