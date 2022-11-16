WATERVILLE — A new holiday tradition at Mount Merici Academy in Waterville offers the opportunity to honor a special person in the lives of participants.

“Lights Shine Bright” is underway at the academy, with individuals, families, and organizations encouraged to purchase a “light” that will be displayed on a large Christmas tree in front of the academy gym through December. Each light will represent a light purchased in honor or memory of a loved one, a teacher, a present or past student, or another individual who has made a difference. All proceeds will benefit the academy’s scholarship fund and enrichment programs.

To participate, visit the academy’s website (www.mountmerici.org) and scroll to the “Lights Shine Bright” section on the front page. There, you can purchase a white light ($10), red light ($25), green light ($50), blue light ($100), orange light ($250), purple light ($500), or an angel ($1,000).

“The gifts will brighten the lives of our students as well as the boughs of our tree,” said Donna Jo Mitchell, VP of Advancement for the academy.

Honorees will be recognized on the academy’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MountMerici1911) throughout the months of November and December, and the tree lighting will be livestreamed on the Facebook page on Dec. 8.

For more information on the program or to learn about other ways you can offer support to the academy and its students, email advancement@mountmerici.org or call 207-313-2960.