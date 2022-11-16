BANGOR — While weather may not have cooperated, spirits could not be dampened as donors, employees, and community members came together to celebrate a major milestone in the construction progress of Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s new pediatric inpatient wing. The new pediatric wing is a critical component of the Acadia For All campaign, a project that will help Mainers from all corners of the state access the care they need for behavioral health issues.

Over the last week, Acadia Hospital employees, trustees, and donors signed a beam that will become a permanent fixture of the new pediatric wing. The beam was planned to be raised today however due to weather conditions, it will be raised at a later date.

“Today, we treat a much sicker patient than when we opened our doors in 1992. This project will not only increase available space, but will also give patients, especially the kids, a more therapeutic environment to get well,” expressed Acadia Hospital President Scott Oxley.

This addition to Acadia Hospital will add 50 new pediatric inpatient rooms, plus therapy and classroom spaces for kids’ programming. In addition, the hospital’s 50 existing inpatient rooms will be renovated to adult single occupancy rooms, which is now the standard of care expected in modern behavioral health facilities. The new pediatric wing is anticipated to open in December 2023.

A virtual tour of the new pediatric wing can be viewed online at northernlighthealth.org/acadiatour.

More information about the Acadia For All campaign can be found at northernlighthealth.org/acadiaforall.