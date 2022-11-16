SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College has been provided with a donation in excess of $1 million from a longtime, anonymous donor to benefit students in hands-on trade programs looking to enter the workforce after graduating.

SMCC President Joe Cassidy announced the anonymous donation at the 2022 A Light on the Point SMCC’s annual awards and fundraising event.

“This anonymous donor completed a gift of over $1 million directly to the SMCC Foundation,” Cassidy said. “That is a big gift in our world. A requirement of the donation is that the entire gift goes directly to students and that it’s completely spent down in ten years, which helps make an immediate impact. This gift is an extraordinary expression of generosity that supports our mission of helping to transform the lives of our students and the communities where they live and work.”

The donor said the goal has always been to impact the lives of hard-working people that need a little support.

“We were originally inspired to give by seeing the hard work of SMCC students first-hand,” the donor said. “We’ve been giving for a while, and now we’re at a place where we feel we can make a real, positive impact on the lives of SMCC students. We couldn’t think of a better way to make a difference in our community.”

“We’re going to put a million-plus directly into the hands of SMCC students,” Cassidy said, closing his LOTP remarks. “We can’t thank this amazing supporter enough.”

To apply for an SMCC Foundation scholarship, students should log onto the MyMoney section of the MySMCC student portal, contact the Foundation Office at foundation@smccME.edu or call 207-741-5559.