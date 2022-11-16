PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Aroostook County’s first major storm of the season sent several vehicles into ditches and caused a major crash that has closed a Portage road.

The County is still under a winter storm warning until 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. Late Tuesday afternoon, snow had stopped and light rain was falling in parts of southern Maine, according to the weather service’s Gray office.

The weather service expected a total of 8 to 12 inches in areas north of Ashland and Caribou, 6 to 8 inches in central Aroostook and 4 to 6 inches in areas surrounding Houlton, Katahdin and Greenville. Other parts of the state were expected to receive 1 to 3 inches.

Wintry weather affected travel throughout the region, prompting police and municipal leaders to issue safety warnings. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday and as of late afternoon, the road is still closed, Portage town officials said. The Portage Town Office is doubling as a shelter for schoolchildren and those whose vehicles are stranded.

Presque Isle resident Chris Moore shovels snow outside his apartment during the first major snowfall in Presque Isle on Nov. 16. Credit: Paul Bagnall / The Star-Herald

“Our town hall is an old school, so we have a giant play area. We told the school to drop off the kids because of the accident on the hill,” Town Manager Corrine Routhier said.

Details of the crash are unknown, since law enforcement are still working at the scene. Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office personnel were not immediately available.

About eight children have been at the town office since noon. A teacher, a parent and a high school student and her sister are also there, Routhier said.

Routhier posted on Facebook to let people know there were children and others who’d be at the office for a while. One resident responded immediately and brought snacks for the stranded. Pizza was on the way as well, she said.

“The kids are having a ball. They made a chalk four-square and are having a field day,” Routhier said. “All their phones are put away and they’re just playing. I love it.”

Presque Isle police have attended to several fender-benders today, but no serious incidents, Sgt. Dale Keegan said. For the most part, people were driving too fast for the road conditions.

Drivers should make sure their winter tires are on since the snow season is here, and should also drive with their vehicle lights on. Windshields and passenger windows should be cleared of snow so drivers have unobstructed views.

“We’re asking people to slow down and be aware that it takes longer to stop,” he said. Slow down, and give yourself extra time at the intersections.”

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings urged people to be careful if they needed to travel.

“The first few snowstorms always result in an increase in crashes. Slow down, take your time and be safe,” he said.

The St. John Valley saw several crashes, including a FedEx truck that left the road. The driver was uninjured and awaiting a tow truck, he said.

A plow truck slid off the road on Michaud Hill in Wallagrass, and on the Soldier Pond Road a pickup with a trailer jackknifed, Wallagrass Town Manager Lana Voisine said.

Reporters Jessica Potila and Paul Bagnall contributed to this report.