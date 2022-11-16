Cooper Flagg may have drawn praise on social media for his monstrous dunk for Montverde Academy on Tuesday, but his biggest fan had some criticism on Twitter.

Kelly Flagg — a former captain of the University of Maine Black Bears women’s basketball team and mother of Cooper and Ace Flagg, who both play at Montverde — shared some points of criticism on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Mom’s thoughts-I don’t love the stare down. Let your game do the talking. I know they all do it, but I don’t like it. I appreciate that the kid at least made the attempt to stop it. https://t.co/sBxf1W9JkJ — Kelly Flagg (@kflagg11) November 16, 2022

“Mom’s thoughts-I don’t love the stare down,” Kelly Flagg wrote in response to a clip of her son’s dunk. “Let your game do the talking. I know they all do it, but I don’t like it. I appreciate that the kid at least made the attempt to stop it.”

Cooper Flagg threw down the thunderous dunk on an opponent in Montverde’s season opener 101-28 victory over Umatilla on Tuesday, staring down the player for a quick second before turning around to run back on defense.

Cooper Flagg, originally from Newport, helped lead Nokomis to the Maine Class A boys basketball state title last winter before transferring to Montverde in Florida.

Montverde is widely ranked as the top high school team in the country, and Cooper Flagg is ranked as the top prospect in the class of 2025 on some recruiting sites.