Anna Connors, a six-time Class A state champion for Bangor last year during the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, has signed her letter of intent to continue her sprinting career at the University of Connecticut next year.

“It is definitely a big relief not having to make that decision anymore,” Connors said. “It was the best decision for me and I am excited for the next four years.”

Connors, who was named the state’s Gatorade Girls Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year in the spring, swept the 100-meter dash (12.21), the 200 (25.1) and 400 (56.01) races at the Class A state meet.

She also swept the 55-meter dash (7.16), 200-meter dash (25.2) and 400-meter dash (58.2) during her junior indoor season last winter, and also won the rising stars 400 competition at New Balance Indoor Nationals last season.

“I am just really excited for the competitiveness of it and it’s going to be a whole different level than I am used to,” Connors said. “I am excited for it. It’s more pressure than I’m used to but I am ready.”

Connors joins her former Bangor track and field teammate Alyssa Elliot at UConn. Elliot is in her second year with the Huskies.

“She definitely told me about the program and what it’s like being a student athlete there and I really liked what she had to say,” Connors added.

Connors’ experience at UConn helped solidify her decision.

“It was actually a really hard decision for me but it was really the location, the people and the coaches that made me want to go to UConn,” Connors said. “I also like the rural location. I like the coaches as well so I am really excited to go there.”

Connors is excited for the return of the indoor track season. If she had to choose between indoor and outdoor, she’d give the slight edge to indoor track.

“I am looking for another good 400 time in the indoor track and doing well as a team, as well. Hopefully making it to states as a team and doing well there,” Connors said.

“I definitely like the controlled environment of indoor and running without wind. But, outdoor is a lot of fun and the atmosphere is bigger and a lot of competition.”