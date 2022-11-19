The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Mark Z. Barabak is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

The not-farewell address Nancy Pelosi delivered Thursday captured the quintessence of her history-making career.

The departing House speaker was, as ever, immaculately turned out. She wore white, the color of the suffragette movement, of which Pelosi was a legatee and enormous champion.

She read, dutifully, from prepared remarks that were filled with the typical exhortations and platitudes — a reference to the “Star Spangled Banner,” a paean to the Capitol and its moon-glow dome at night — that pepper her often-uninspiring speeches.

Above all, she was clear-eyed and unsentimental, her voice only briefly quavering when Pelosi mentioned her husband, Paul, who is still recovering from an attack by a hammer-wielding assailant who invaded the couple’s San Francisco home on a mission of hate and political vengeance.

Pelosi’s great strength has never been that of a public speaker. Rather, it is the skills she brought to the speakership: tremendous political savvy, a mastery of the legislative process, a lack of blind ideology and — not least — the ability to count votes, read a room and know when it was time to call the vote, and time to move on.

Pelosi had given her word, four years ago when her hold over the Democratic caucus was shaky under pressure from ambitious younger members, that she would serve no more than two additional terms in the speakership.

That time runs out in January and Democrats’ far-better-than-expected showing in the midterm election gave her a graceful way to keep her word. She knew her departure was being anticipated and now she can take her leave and do so beneath no dark cloud.

Her decision to stay in Congress, falling back into the ranks of Democratic members, was a surprise, though Pelosi — the first women speaker in history and one of the most accomplished ever to wield the gavel — will clearly be no typical back-bencher.

President Joe Biden and Pelosi’s counterpart in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, made clear their desire she stay on, and she will doubtless be available for counsel to those two and whomever takes her place as head of the Democratic caucus.

(Shrewd to the last, it seemed no accident that Pelosi’s announcement coincided with — and vastly overshadowed — Republicans’ first day as the majority-in-waiting and obscured the announcement the new GOP majority would launch a probe into Biden and his family’s business dealings.)

If there is disappointment — and none dare speak it aloud — it is among the ranks of San Francisco politicians, who have quietly waited for the day Pelosi would stand aside. It is not a function of disrespect; to the contrary, Pelosi is a beloved and admired institution in the city she has represented in Congress for well over three decades.

Rather, it is the fact Pelosi has been in office so long and generations of would-be successors have aged out and retired from public life, their hopes aborning as her tenure endures.

Anyone eyeing the seat — the only San Francisco has to offer — will have to wait at least another two years. Pelosi was just reelected for the 18th time last week with 84% support. Although it’s hard to imagine, it’s not impossible to see Pelosi running again in 2024, at age 84, and handily being ushered into a 19th term.

Four years ago, sipping espresso at a bistro in downtown, Pelosi indulged in a rare discussion of her political future. She is strongly allergic to the subject, an aversion that is shared among her congressional staff and others close to the speaker.

But on that sunny day, while campaigning in a midterm election that would return Democrats to power and restore Pelosi to the speakership, she was unusually open to the discussion.

“I see myself as a transitional figure,” Pelosi said in an interview, in which she expressed characteristic confidence of victory and reclaiming the speaker’s gavel. “I have things to do. Books to write; places to go; grandchildren, first and foremost, to love.”

Pelosi named those grandchildren Thursday in a proud reverie as she spoke from the well of the House. But they’ll have to wait for her undivided attention. So, too, any books she may wish to read.

Pelosi is not finished with Congress.