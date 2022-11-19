PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s 2022 election season still has three legislative races left undetermined and going to recounts.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the Auburn-area state senate seat between Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Betty Ann Sheats is scheduled for Monday, with unofficial results showing Brakey ahead by under 1 percent.

The recount for House District 106, which includes northern parts of Windham, is now scheduled for Tuesday. Unofficial results show Republican Barbara Bagshaw ahead of Democrat Donna Reed by about half a percent.

Bellows says a recount of the southern Auburn house district race between Democrat Kathleen Shaw and Republican James Soreck is requested, but won’t be scheduled until a deposit is received.

Unofficial preliminary results show Shaw ahead of Soreck by a difference of about 1.5 percent.