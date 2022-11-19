Leavitt Area High School lost in the Class C South final a year ago, and since then hasn’t lost a game.

The Hornets completed their undefeated season on Saturday at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, defeating Class C North champs Medomak Valley 46-6 in convincing fashion.

It’s Leavitt’s first state title since 2019 when the Turner high school won the Class C title over Maine Central Institute.

“It’s as special as it gets,” Leavitt coach Mike Hathaway said. “Last year was super tough. The year before that was super tough not having football. It’s been an uphill battle for me, my family and the team and so for these guys to finish it out like this, for our coaching staff to get some redemption like this, it’s as sweet as it gets.”

The Leavitt football team poses for a team photo after winning the Class C state championship in a game against Medomak Valley at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins | BDN

A big part of the Leavitt offense was quarterback Noah Carpenter, who scored four total touchdowns on the day on 282 yards of offense.

The first came midway through the first quarter on Leavitt’s first drive, when he pulled the ball in and ran in from five yards out to score. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Hornets had a quick 6-0 lead.

Leavitt forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing drive, then a 38-yard pass from Carpenter to wide receiver Sawyer Hathaway set up a 21-yard touchdown run from the speedy Dayton Calder to make it 12-0 with 3:28 left in the first frame.

Medomak Valley leaned heavily on Hayden Staples in the first half, running the back 20 times for 76 yards. Staples ended with 111 rushing yards.

Medomak Valley’s Hayden Staples carries the ball as Leavitt’s Nick Morin goes in for the tackle during the Class C State Championship Football Game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins | BDN

“The kids battled,” Medomak coach Ryan Snell said. “We got a little dinged up but we moved the ball. We just couldn’t string some things together. I think Leavitt is giving up 11 points per game. We gave a great effort.”

Medomak is in just its seventh season as a football program.

The Panthers punted on their next drive, and Leavitt went right down the field with Calder punching it in again, this time from 4 yards out.

The score gave the south champs an 18-0 lead with 11:48 to play in the first half. Calder finished the game with 66 total yards and two scores.

Medomak would put together its longest drive of the first half, but on the 11th play Leavitt forced the turnover on downs.

Carpenter threw his first of two interceptions on the Hornets’ next drive to Medomak’s Gabe Lash. However, Leavitt forced a three-and-out and got the ball right back with 2:02 left in the first half.

Carpenter then got his revenge, finding Hathaway for a pass to the right, who then flipped it backwards to lineman Beau Mayo, who was an eligible receiver on the play, for a three-yard touchdown pass. Leavitt would take a 24-0 lead into the half.

“That play was amazing,” Carpenter said. “Hathaway came up to us in practice and I didn’t think we’d run it but then he called it and I was like, ‘Wow.’ I didn’t even know what to say but it was amazing.”

“Beau Mayo has been probably the best lineman in the league and maybe one of the best in the state,” Hathaway added. “We got a chance to work on that play a few times, it’s inspired by Varsity Blues and some things we saw on Twitter and we executed.”

Carpenter opened the half with a 60-yard touchdown rush and then on Leavitt’s next drive found Brett Coburn for a 34-yard touchdown pass that gave the Hornets a 40-0 advantage with 6:07 to play in the third quarter.

Leavitt’s Brett Coburn attempts to evade a tackle by Medomak Valley’s Ethan Wood during the Class C State Championship football game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins | BDN

“It feels pretty good,” Coburn said. “Winning a gold ball, it’s every teenager in Maine’s dream. This one feels extra special. I feel like last year prepared us even more.”

Hathaway scored the final touchdown for Leavitt on an eight-yard run with 7:54 left in the game that gave the Hornets a 46-0 advantage.

“It was so fun,” Carpenter said of the season. “This team put their front foot forward and we never settled for anything short of victory. Hard work pays off and to do it with these boys feels amazing.”

Medomak did get on the board late when Staples punched the ball in from seven yards out to make it 46-6.