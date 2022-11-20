Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Now that the elections are history, it’s time to turn our attention to the issue of abolishing daylight saving time altogether, and make eastern standard time permanent year round. Standard time is in accordance with solar noon, sometimes called high noon. It’s also in tune with our body’s natural circadian rhythm.

Daylight saving time throws these out of kilter. If people agree that standard time is the real time, they should please contact and ask our congressional representatives to make eastern standard time permanent.

Norman Watts

Winterport