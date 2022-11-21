Surging food costs increased demand for Thanksgiving dinner assistance. Meals will go to Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace residents.

BANGOR — For the third consecutive year, Husson University is partnering with the Caleb Group and Harbor Management to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals to Bangor area seniors and disabled community members. The increased cost of food for those on a fixed income who need a hot, delicious holiday meal is making this effort more imperative this year.

“The Caleb Group and Harbor Management received more inquiries this year about providing Thanksgiving dinner than ever before,” said Bob Sedgwick, the director of dining services at Husson University. “I’m delighted to let everyone know that our dining services team will be working on Thanksgiving to prepare these meals so that those in need can enjoy a sumptuous holiday meal with turkey, all the fixings and our famous Husson homemade desserts.”

Making this happen will require Husson University’s Dining Services team to prepare nearly 150 Thanksgiving meals for local elderly and disabled residents at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace in Bangor. That’s an increase of over 35 percent in the total number of meals prepared, compared to the prior year.

Both facilities are owned by The Caleb Group and managed by Harbor Management. The meal assembly will take place from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 24) in the kitchens of the Dickerman Dining Center on Husson University’s campus at 116 Kagan Drive.

The all-volunteer Dining Services team at the University helping to prepare these meals includes Husson University Executive Chef Shawn Joyce and Sous Chef Shawn Stemp. Assisting the chefs in the preparation of the Thanksgiving meals will be Sedgwick; Purchaser Julie Perkins, assistant to the Director of Dining Services Carole Bemis, and Husson student Rowan Lamoureux, a junior pursuing a bachelor of science in biology with a concentration in biochemistry at the University’s College of Science and Humanities. She is also the secretary of the African Student Association and the secretary of the Neurodiversity Club.

The 149 completed meals will be picked up by Laurie Holmes, the resident services coordinator for the Caleb Group and her husband at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The meals will then be immediately delivered to elderly and disabled residents at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace. Holmes and Kim Scheid, the property manager for both properties, are coordinating the delivery effort. Bradford Commons is located at 201 Husson Avenue and Kenduskeag Terrace is at 117 Court Street in Bangor. Volunteer staff from Harbor Management will assist in bringing meals to the needy residents.

This effort couldn’t be timelier. Thanksgiving meals are more expensive this year. Americans on fixed incomes feel the economic pinch the most.

It’s estimated that this year’s Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5 percent more in 2022 compared to last year, according to the market research firm IRI.[1] This estimate includes the cost of turkey and other meats, baking essentials, beverages and the popular side dishes traditionally eaten during the holiday.

This annual effort allows senior and disabled area residents to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal without having to worry about their financial situation. Besides knowing she’s helping seniors and the disabled make ends meet, Holmes derives enormous personal satisfaction in bringing smiles to residents’ faces when they receive a Thanksgiving meal. “In addition to providing someone in need with some hot food, these meals are a way for all of us at The Caleb Group, Harbor Management and Husson University to let our neighbors and friends know that we care about them during the holiday season.”

“It’s a time when we remember to be grateful for what we have,” continued Holmes. “Getting a hot Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings does more than satisfy someone’s hunger – it lifts their spirit, and that’s something we should all feel good about.”

Food insecurity in Maine continues to be a significant issue. It impacts 11.4 percent of households in our state, or over 153,000 people a year.[2] That’s roughly equivalent to the combined population of Maine’s four largest cities.[3]

Food insecurity rates in Maine are higher in certain communities and among certain demographics, including 39% of the people who have a disability that prevents them from working[4], and according to America’s Health Rankings from the American Health Foundation, 13.7 percent of Mainers 60-years-old or older experienced food insecurity in 2022.[5]

“Working together with area organizations like The Caleb Group and Harbor Management provides Husson University with an opportunity to help address some of the food insecurity issues area seniors and disabled members of the community experience during the holidays,” said Sedgwick. “No one should ever have to go hungry. I’m proud of our dining services volunteers who take time away from their own families during the holiday to help others in need.”

The Caleb Group believes that dependable, affordable housing is an essential component of a stable life for individuals and families. But housing itself isn’t enough. Residents and their communities flourish when they are supported by the kinds of programs and resources that Caleb’s Service Coordinators and Community Opportunity Centers provide. Founded in 1992, the Caleb Group owns, manages and/or provides resident service coordination in 2,000 apartments or townhouses. The organization touches the lives of 4,480 residents in New England. For more information, visit https://thecalebgroup.org.

Harbor Management is a full-service property management company. With over 40 years of experience in property management. The organization provides high quality facilities-planning, building management, and resident services. The firm manages everything from maintenance and capital needs, to financial operations and budgeting, depending on the requirements of the association. Harbor manages 30 apartment-home communities and several commercial and retail office buildings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. Find your next home at https://harbormgmt.com/.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

[1] CNN Business, “Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more expensive this year, report finds,” Author: Danielle Wiener-Bronner, https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/02/business/thanksgiving-prices, November 2, 2022.

2 Maine State Legislature, “Everyone at the Table: Maine’s Roadmap to End Hunger by 2030,” https://legislature.maine.gov/doc/8096#:~:text=Food%20insecurity%20is%20a%20crisis,over%20153%2C000%20people%20a%20year2, Page 12, Accessed 11/15/2022.

3 Ibid

4 Ibid5 United Health Foundation, “America’s Health Rankings – Maine,” Maine Summary 2022 – Measures Maine, https://www.americashealthrankings.org/explore/senior/measure/food_insecurity_sr/state/ME, Accessed 11/15/2022.