ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “Sustainability Is Not Enough: From Stewardship to Reciprocity” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

In this talk, Roger Milliken, board chair of the Baskahegan Company, discusses the conflicts between traditional forest management practices and the contemporary needs of modern forests and society. Building on perspectives gained from 40 years of forest management and conservation, Milliken will describe the tensions experienced by those who care for forests, as well as the conflicts between seeing forests as resources and as communities to which humans belong.

Milliken led the Baskahegan Company, which was founded by his grandfather in 1920, from 1983–2020. In the same year he took the reins of the firm, he published a book titled “Forest for the Trees; A History of the Baskahegan Company.” During his tenure, the organization expanded its land base to 150,000 acres, all while practicing a high standard of economically and ecologically responsible forestry. Milliken also was active in conservation efforts across northern New England, including the passing of the Maine’s Forest Practices Act and creation of the state’s ecological reserves system. He joined The Nature Conservancy’s global board of directors in 2000 and served as its board chair from 2008–2011.

