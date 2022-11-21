PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Irish Setter Pub, an Aroostook County staple, is closing its doors.

Owner Deborah Gustin cited health reasons in a post on the business’ Facebook page, saying that she can no longer keep up with the work of the pub. The business served Presque Isle and the area for 15 years.

The popular Irish-themed restaurant brought its own flavor of local history to Presque Isle with photos and memorabilia of the local police department along the walls. It also drew patrons from around Aroostook and farther afield, and its closing will leave a large hole in the area business community.

“I have loved owning and working at the pub. I loved taking care of our guests, and meeting and making friends,” Gustin wrote in the post.

It also attracted celebrities like Ultimate Fight Championship president Dana White who recently visited the pub this year as part of an impromptu visit to Aroostook.

Gustin was hired as a general manager in 2006 when the Irish Setter Pub opened, and became the owner two years later. Just down the road from Main Street, the pub had a good variety of local beers and favorites like a giant pretzel served with cheese sauce or a hearty pub steak dinner with a cold, 12-ounce glass of beer.

“I have run a successful business for the last 15 years and am very grateful for my staff and support from the community over the years,” Gustin wrote.

The announcement was met with shock and an outpouring of memories on Facebook with people wishing Gustin good luck in her next venture.

Gustin was not immediately available to comment.