Police found suspected bombs at a home in Addison on Saturday as part of an investigation into last week’s homicide in Cherryfield.

The Maine State Police found “several destructive devices” when they searched a home on East Side Road in Addison.

State police and Bangor police bomb teams and the Maine fire marshal’s office safely disposed of the devices, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police searched the house as part of an investigation into an alleged home invasion in Cherryfield that left 36-year-old Matthew Adams of Whitneyville dead Thursday.

Police have not released details about the home invasion on Tenan Lane other than to say a woman suffered serious injuries and a man had minor injuries. No charges have yet been filed.

A woman who lives near the Tenan Lane home where Adams was killed said neighbors heard gunshots Thursday evening shortly before police arrived, but police have not confirmed that a firearm was involved.