BANGOR — This GivingTuesday, Dignity First is asking the Greater Bangor Community to join in the spirit of generosity and donate to their “Home Not Just for the Holidays” campaign. Dignity First’s mission is to create permanent supportive housing for unhoused neighbors in the greater Bangor area, and foster intentional community engagement and connection with them.



President and founder Jamie Beck remarks, “Home for the Holidays is a sentiment often shared during this time of year when celebrations are centered around family, togetherness, warmth, and love. But, not everyone has a cozy home with family or a place where they feel connected and loved. There are human beings in our midst who don’t have a home for the holidays, or any day. A day celebrated with a house full of people is just a day like any other for our houseless neighbors.”



GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Nov. 29 and throughout the year.



A one-time donation can contribute to Dignity First’s initial milestone of $25K toward a home for an unhoused neighbor. Funds raised will be used to establish safe, supportive housing options without prerequisites for unhoused neighbors. They start with the house because they mean it when they say Dignity First.



Dignity First set a second milestone for this campaign to secure 10 recurring donors. Recurring donations facilitate the ongoing creation of housing, systems of support, and intentional community engagement. Each of these aspects are necessary to fulfill the long-term goal of ending the cycle of chronic houselessness by developing equitable opportunities for someone to achieve security and independence.



Those who are interested in learning more about Dignity First and joining their GivingTuesday initiative can visit their website: http://www.DignityFirst.ME. Dignity First can also be found on Facebook: @DignityFirstME or Instagram: @DignityFirstME.



“This GivingTuesday, donors will feel good when giving to our “Home Not Just for the Holidays” campaign. The season of generosity reminds us all of the joy which comes from sharing and being in community with others.” states Beck.



Dignity First is a 501c3 nonprofit focused on creating permanent supportive housing for unhoused neighbors in the greater Bangor region.