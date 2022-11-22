BANGOR — Being of service to others is humbling, rewarding, and important. Employees at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center are giving back through the Community Volunteer Impact Team, a group that extends helping hands beyond the hospital walls, bridging gaps in community services, and making the world a brighter place for neighbors in need. One community partnership connects those who love to cook with an opportunity to give back through a Guest Chef program. Each month, employees tie on an apron and cook a hot meal for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

“The Guest Chef Program is a wonderful way to support families staying at the Ronald McDonald House,” says Whitney Linscott, Bangor house manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine. “Each night a meal is provided that parents do not have to purchase, plan, or cook. This is a wonderful gift after a long day at the hospital or running back and forth to appointments. Families greatly look forward to a warm, comforting meal each night.”

Since December 2021, more than 20 meals have been prepared by Medical Center employees, and recently a group from the Community Volunteer Impact raised the money needed to replace the kitchen’s oven. They contacted a local appliance company, ordered the oven, and paid to have the old one taken out and the new one installed. The group then cooked their first meal for families using the new oven.

“We are so appreciative of the amazing generosity of the volunteers and employees from Northern Light Health,” Whitney continues. “The donation was a huge help for our organization and will ensure our families and guest chefs have an oven that works well for many delicious meals.”

“It is a joy and a privilege to partner with the Ronald McDonald House through our Community Volunteer Impact Team efforts,” says Stacey Coventry, director, Volunteer and Community Development Services, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. “Cooking meals through their Guest Chef program is a small way to show our gratitude for all they do to support the families of our patients receiving care at our Medical Center.”



In December, the Community Volunteer Impact Team celebrates a year of partnering with Ronald McDonald House in the Guest Chef program. Community members looking for rewarding ways to help local families throughout the year may learn more by visiting rmhcmaine.org.