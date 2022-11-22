This story will be updated.

ALLAGASH, Maine — Police are looking for a person they say was involved in a shooting and are staking out a garage on Route 161 in Allagash mid-morning Tuesday.

Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said he does not believe the public is in danger.

“There are multiple agencies actively seeking a person who we believe may be involved in a shooting,” Aroostook Sheriff Shawn Gillen said. “We believe we know where the suspect is and deputies are looking into that.”

Police are outside a garage located on Route 161, according to an Allagash resident.

Acadia Federal Credit Union in St. Francis closed its doors for business Tuesday because of the shooting.