OLD TOWN — The Old Town Elementary PTC will be hosting its ninth annual Holiday Bazaar and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Town Elementary School. Shop local, support the talented crafters in our community, and complete your holiday shopping! This year we will have over 45 crafters and businesses joining us and they have some amazing handcrafted items including custom vinyl, knit goods, fresh holiday wreaths, jewelry, handmade soaps, maple syrup, holiday decor, and so much more!

Grab a raffle ticket as you walk through the door and you will have a chance to win one of several items donated by our generous vendors. Kids activities will include a free make and take holiday craft and a photo opportunity. The Old Town Elementary PTC will be selling concessions throughout the day, all proceeds will benefit the school. Fun for the entire family! Free admission. Like our Facebook event page for updates and a full list of participating vendors.