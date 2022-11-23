Penquis has partnered with Versant Power for Power Match, a charitable matching program that will provide electricity bill credits to customers in need. Versant Power has agreed to match all donations up to $200,000 and has provided an additional $60,000 seed fund to begin helping their customers immediately.

Power Match will be facilitated and administered through community action programs in Versant Power’s service area. These programs include Penquis, Aroostook County Action Program, and Downeast Community Partners. Of the $60,000 seed fund, each community action program has received $20,000. The matching fund amount of $200,000 will be distributed amongst the three programs based on donations received through their individual donation portals.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Versant on the Power Match program,” said Kara Hay, CEO of Penquis. “Many are struggling financially and, with increased costs, we are hearing people say they are having to make very hard choices on which bills to pay. The ability to provide energy assistance as we enter our darkest and coldest months is absolutely critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of our family, friends, and neighbors.”

Last year, 20 percent of Americans struggled to pay their energy bill in full at least once. Low-income households face a disproportionately higher energy burden. According to DOE’s Low-Income Energy Affordability Data Tool the national average energy burden for low-income households is 8.6 percent, three times higher than for non-low-income households, which is estimated at 3 percent. In some areas, depending on location and income, energy burden can be as high as 30 percent.

Many customers within Versant Power’s service area do not qualify for low-income assistance based on income eligibility guidelines, but still need help with utility bills. Power Match will aim to reduce this gap by providing bill credits to customers who exceed income eligibility guidelines for programs such as the Home Energy Assistance Program, but still require emergency assistance.

“Versant is committed to supporting our neighbors in the communities where we live and serve and finding new ways to meet challenges that can impact us all,” said Kendra Overlock, vice president, Customer Service & Communications at Versant Power. “We are confident our local agency partners are well positioned to deliver assistance where it is needed, especially for those who may be struggling to make ends meet during the cold winter months.”

Penquis, ACAP, and DCP will determine who should receive a bill credit under eligibility guidelines they have established and share those details with Versant Power, who will credit customers’ bills with an amount determined by the community action program.



To donate, please visit bit.ly/powermatchpenquis. For more information and to find out if you qualify for Power Match, please contact us at 207-973-3630 or powermatch@penquis.org. You can also follow Penquis on Facebook (@PenquisHelpingTodayBuildingTomorrow), Twitter (@penquisCAP), Instagram (penquiscap) or LinkedIn and follow Versant Power on Twitter (@versantpower), Instagram (versantpower) or LinkedIn for updates.